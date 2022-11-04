Fintech Layoffs 2022: What to Know About Stripe, Chime Job Cuts

Fintech layoffs are a hot topic among traders today with both Stripe and Chime announcing job cuts.
Let’s start with Stripe, which is cutting 14% of its workforce. This totals 1,120 of its 8,000 employees. These job cuts come after the company went through a massive hiring spree during the pandemic.
Stripe added so many employees during the Covid-19 lockdowns as customers were turning toward e-commerce for their shopping needs. However, with the economy turning toward a recession, and inflation curbing luxury spending, the company needs to readjust its headcount.
What About Chime?
It’s a similar story with Chime as the fintech company’s layoffs cover 12% of its employees. However, the big difference here is this only results in a workforce reduction of about 160 employees.
And just like with Stripe, Chime saw major growth during the pandemic. The number of users soared and that resulted in the online banking company having to bring in more workers to meet the demand. While laying off employees, Chime notes it’s still hiring for specific positions.
News of these two fintech companies enacting layoffs comes alongside other tech companies doing the same. For example, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) recently announced plans to cut its workforce by 13% due to economic pressure.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.