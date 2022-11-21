Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are company mergers, an expansion deal, a stock offering, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Euda Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock is rocketing more than 95% after completing its merger with 8i Acquisition 2.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares are soaring over 25% alongside recent insider buying.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is surging close to 21% as it appeals a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Excellon Resources (NYSEMKT:EXN) shares are gaining more than 16% in pre-market trading.
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) stock is rising over 14% after announcing a $120 million expansion deal.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) shares are climbing more than 14% on no clear news this morning.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is increasing over 13% after signing a deal to keep its CFO on longer.
- Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) shares are jumping more than 12% after a jury ruled in favor of the company.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is getting an over 12% boost after completing its acquisition of Wheels.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares are up more than 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is crashing over 94% in pre-market trading this morning.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are plummeting nearly 41% following the release of interim financial results.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock is diving 20% on no apparent news today.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares are taking an almost 13% beating despite a lack of news this morning.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock is tumbling more than 12% on a proposed stock and warrants offering.
- Grindr (NYSE:GRND) shares are sliding over 12% following a massive rally after its merger.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is decreasing more than 12% this morning.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares are slipping over 11% without any news to speak of.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock is dipping more than 9% on Monday morning.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.