Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is rocketing more than 56% after selling its Ebopiprant rights for $113 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are soaring over 20% without any recent news.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is surging more than 19% despite a lack of news this morning.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are gaining over 17% after announcing a $2.5 million private placement.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is rising about 14% in pre-market trading today.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are increasing roughly 13% as it continues movement from yesterday on a brand sale announcement.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock is climbing more than 12% after deciding against an unsolicited proposal for the company.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are jumping over 12% with the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock is getting a close to 12% boost following a positive letter to shareholders.
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares are up nearly 12% after beating estimates for Q3.
10 Top Losers
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is plummeting more than 25% on no clear news this morning.
- Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares are diving over 15% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock is tumbling more than 14% after announcing an upcoming presentation next month.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares are taking an almost 13% beating after filing for voluntary debt restructuring.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) stock is sliding over 12% after providing a regulatory update on cell therapy candidate omidubicel.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares are falling more than 12% after announcing a merger agreement with CalciMedica.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is dropping over 11% on no apparent news today.
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) shares are slipping more than 10% following an unexplained rally yesterday.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) stock is dipping 10% on Tuesday morning.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
