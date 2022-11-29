Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers with the shares rising and falling on Tuesday!
Moving shares today is an acquisition deal, public stock offering, a short squeeze, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) stock is rocketing more than 62% on news of an acquisition deal with Boston Scientific.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are soaring close to 45% as a short squeeze takes place.
- ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) stock is surging over 33% after going public earlier this month.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is rising nearly 22% after providing investors with a business update.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are gaining more than 18% as they continue to rally on a CEO stock purchase.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is climbing over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) shares are increasing more than 16% in pre-market trading today.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is getting an over 15% boost as it bounces back from a recent dip.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares are jumping more than 15% following an update from the FDA.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock is up over 15% without any recent news.
10 Top Losers
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock is diving more than 16% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares are tumbling almost 15% after withdrawing a registration statement.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock is taking an over 14% beating following a reverse stock split.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are falling more than 14% this morning.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) stock is dropping over 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are sliding more than 10% after heavy trading pushed shares higher on Monday.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is decreasing close to 10% on no apparent news.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares are slipping over 9% as it prepares for a presentation tomorrow.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is dipping more than 8% without any news to speak of.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after rallying yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.