Dear CLVS Stock Fans, Get Ready for a Bankruptcy Filing

Investors in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock will want to prepare for a bankruptcy filing following a warning from the pharmaceutical company.
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company is expecting to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company says this will happen “in the very near term.”
That bankruptcy filing follows the company missing a payment date for interest on convertible senior notes due 2025. The initial missed date was on Nov. 1, 2022. The company had a 30-day grace period to make the payment by Dec. 1, 2022, but it elected to not make the payment due to its current liquidity situation.
CLVS Stock Is Already Falling
Investors aren’t reacting well to today’s news, with shares of CLVS stock already taking a beating. However, the penny stock isn’t seeing heavy trading. Only around 2 million shares are on the move as of this writing. That’s roughly half the company’s daily average trading volume of about 4.1 million shares.
Even so, CLVS stock is down 12.7% as of Monday afternoon. Investors will also note that shares are down 90.4% since the start of the year. CLVS stock once traded for roughly $98 apiece back in 2017, but those days seem to be long behind it.
