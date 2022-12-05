Why Are Chinese Stocks Up Today?

Chinese stocks are rallying on Monday as investors get more hopeful news of the country loosening its Covid-19 restrictions.
Over the weekend, China reportedly let go of some of its restrictions on certain cities affected by the pandemic. Those ongoing restrictions were stifling China’s economy and negatively affecting the stocks of public companies headquartered in the country.
To go along with this news, Morgan Stanley has issued several upgrades for Chinese stocks today. This saw it increase its rating for Chinese equities from “equal weight” to “overweight.” The firm did so following the news of easing restrictions in the country.
Let’s check out how today’s news is affecting some major Chinese stocks below!
Chinese Stocks on the Move Monday
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock starts us off with the e-commerce company’s shares gaining about 1% as of Monday afternoon.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares are down around 1% as of this writing following a rally in morning trading.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is also falling after this morning’s rally; the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares are down 2.7% this afternoon.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares join the list of Chinese stocks on the move today, seeing a 4% decline after its rally early this morning.
