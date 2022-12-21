GREE Stock Alert: Is Greenidge Generation Headed for Bankruptcy?

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock is falling on Wednesday as investors brace for a potential bankruptcy filing.
According to a press release from the company, there continues to be uncertainty concerning its ability to continue operations. The company points out that this comes as cash burn hits $8 million a month, with $5.5 million of that being principal and interest payments to lender NYDIG.
As a result of this, the company’s Board of Directors has been discussing the future of Greenidge Generation. That includes the possibility that a voluntary bankruptcy filing may be in the cards for the crypto miner.
NYDIG and Greenidge have a new financing agreement that could prevent the company’s bankruptcy. If it completes the debt restructuring, it could result in enough future liquidity for GREE to continue business until a potential Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rebound occurs.
GREE Investors Fear Bankruptcy
Today’s news brings with its strong trading of GREE stock as investors sell shares. As of this writing, more than 477,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 487,000 shares.
To go along with that, GREE stock is down 3.6% as of Wednesday afternoon. The crypto mining company’s stock is also down 98.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.