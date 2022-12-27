SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

PTON Stock Alert: What to Know About Peloton’s Refurbished Bikes Program

PTON stock traders don't seem particularly impressed with Peloton's new strategy

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 27, 2022, 10:58 am EST
  • Peloton Interactive (PTON) revealed a new program to sell refurbished bikes at a discounted price.
  • The bikes are somewhat less expensive but still may be financially inaccessible to some shoppers.
  • PTON stock traders reacted negatively to this announcement.
Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Is it a brilliant strategy, or a desperate attempt to reach potential exercise-equipment buyers? That’s the billion-dollar question as Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) just rolled out a program to sell used or “refurbished” bikes. Suffice it to say, PTON stock traders aren’t enamored with Peloton’s new strategy.

Peloton has taken its investors on a rollercoaster ride since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to a series of unfortunate events, Peloton’s shareholders are holding a heavy bag and the company apparently has to get creative to bring investors back into the fold.

Thus, Peloton Interactive is trying something new: selling refurbished Peloton Bike and Bike+ models. Each refurbished bike will be “thoroughly inspected, cleaned and tested to ensure it meets Peloton standards.” Plus, every refurbished Peloton bike comes with a 12-month limited warranty.

Maybe, this strategy will entice some cost-conscious consumers. Are traders on Wall Street expecting Peloton’s refurbished-bike-sales program to be a resounding success, though?

What’s Happening With PTON Stock?

It appears that the sentiment is largely negative today, as PTON stock was down nearly 4% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. This comes at the end of a bruising year for Peloton shareholders.

Why would the company’s investors object to Peloton’s foray into used-bike sales? A closer look reveals that Peloton Interactive’s refurbished bikes, while less expensive than the brand-new bikes, aren’t exactly dirt-cheap.

A refurbished Peloton Bike will cost $1,145 (all prices mentioned here include delivery and setup). That’s cheaper than a new Peloton Bike for $1,445, but it’s still rather expensive.

Meanwhile, a refurbished Peloton Bike+, even after a $500 discount compared to a new one, has a price tag of $1,995. Again, this may be too pricey for some potential customers.

During a time of high inflation, shoppers may choose necessities over discretionary items like exercise bikes. Therefore, today’s financial traders probably aren’t convinced that Peloton Interactive’s used-bike program will generate strong revenue. For now, at least, it looks like Peloton’s latest recovery attempt isn’t catalyzing a rebound in PTON stock.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

