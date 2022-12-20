Citadel’s Ken Griffin has had a fantastic year. His hedge fund’s flagship fund, the Wellington Fund, has returned 30.7% as of Oct. 31. Other funds, such as the Tactical Trading and the Global Fixed Income funds, have both returned more than 20% as well. As of Oct. 31, the S&P 500 had declined by 19.28%, which further highlights Citadel’s fantastic year of outperformance.
Griffin’s success this year, and in the past decade, has benefitted the billionaire greatly. Forbes estimates that Griffin is worth $31.1 billion, nearly doubling his estimated net worth of $16 billion in 2021. That leaves him with way more money than he can spend. Last December, Griffin put some of this excess money to use by buying one of the original 13 copies of the Constitution for $43.2 million. He outbid the Constitution DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) in the process, angering many cryptocurrency supporters.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the politicians and the political action committees that Griffin has donated to, courtesy of Unusual Whales.
The Top 5 Politicians Citadel’s Ken Griffin Donated To
Between 2020 and 2022, Griffin donated $3.81 million to candidate-attached political action committees (PACs) and $131.20 million to general PACs. Here are the top five candidate-attached PACs that Griffin has donated to:
- Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan – Republican: ~$1.5 million.
- Florida Senator Rick Scott – Republican: ~$1.05 million.
- Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise – Republican: ~$34,000.
- Washington Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler – Republican: ~$23,000.
- Texas Representative Tony Gonzales – Republican: ~$23,000.
Here are the top five general PACS that Griffin has donated to:
- Senate Leadership Fund: ~$59 million.
- Congressional Leadership Fund: ~$32 million.
- Honor Pennsylvania, Inc.: ~$8.5 million.
- National Victory Action Fund: ~$7.9 million.
- Better Future MI Fund: ~$4 million.
It’s apparent that Griffin’s candidate-attached PAC donations lean heavily right. He is often characterized as a “Grand Old Party (GOP) megadonor” in the media and has voiced his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election. Griffin has said that DeSantis “has a tremendous record as governor of Florida, and our country would be well-served by him as president.”
The hedge fund manager is also a Florida resident and made headlines recently after purchasing an almost $107 million property earlier this year. That marked a Miami home sale record, beating out the previous record of $93 million.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.