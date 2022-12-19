Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are reverse stock splits, a delisting notice, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) stock is rocketing more than 77% with heavy trading ahead of a reverse stock split this week.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares are surging over 66% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is soaring more than 47% after announcing a restructuring that includes laying off 85% of employees.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) shares are gaining over 39% after getting a delisting notice.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is climbing close to 38% on no clear news this morning.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) shares are rising nearly 38% without any apparent news Monday morning.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock is heading more than 32% higher on news of an expanded collaboration with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares are increasing over 27% this morning.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is getting a more than 24% boost today.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are up over 23% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) stock is crashing more than 54% following a recent reverse stock split.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares are plummeting over 33% after rocketing higher late on Friday.
- Lanvin (NYSE:LANV) stock is diving more than 28% following its public debut last week.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are tumbling over 22% after an unexpected rally on Friday.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is taking a more than 16% beating without any news to speak of today.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are dropping over 15% after announcing a public offering.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is falling roughly 15% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are sliding more than 14% this morning.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is slipping almost 14% in early morning trading on Monday.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 14%.
