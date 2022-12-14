Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, delisting announcements, merger news, and more.
Let’s get into that news now!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock is rocketing more than 145% after announcing a merger agreement with GRI Bio.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are soaring over 60% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is surging more than 28% in early morning trading today.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) shares are rising over 28% without any recent news from the company.
- Aspen (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock is gaining more than 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are increasing close to 21% after filing for bankruptcy yesterday.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is climbing over 19% after amending its hospital purchase agreement.
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares are jumping more than 19% on no clear news this morning.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock is getting an over 17% boost following its recent downward movement.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are up nearly 16% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock is crashing more than 55% after announcing plans to voluntarily delist shares.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares are plummeting over 43% following a special shareholder meeting to vote on its merger with Kineta.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is diving more than 28% with a poor Q3 earnings report to blame.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are taking an over 27% beating following a rally yesterday on earnings data.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is tumbling more than 21% without any apparent news this morning.
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares are sliding over 17% after announcing a voluntary stock delisting.
- Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) stock is decreasing more than 16% in early morning trading on Wednesday.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares are retreating over 15% after a massive rally yesterday on clinical trial data.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock is slipping more than 14% this morning.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% without any notable news.
