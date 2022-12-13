Why Is OpGen (OPGN) Stock Up 148% Today?

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after posting results from its Unyvero urinary tract infections (UTI) clinical trial.
This clinical trial covered Unyvero UTI Panel’s ability to detect UTI’s from clean-catch or catheter-related urine samples. That included a total of 1,858 prospective and archived samples with some 3,300 Unyvero cartridges used in the study.
Johannes Bacher, COO of OpGen, said the following about the UTI clinical trial:
“Having completed the study as planned, we have successfully generated a large and very comprehensive study data set with multiple reference methods. We’d like to thank our study sites for their contributions in generating these data. Now that we have unblinded the results, we are excited to proceed with our in-depth analysis and compile the data submission to the FDA over the next few months.”
What Happens Next?
OpGen notes that it’s preparing a De Novo request package for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It’s also planning for future conferences covering the data, as well as submission to a peer-reviewed publication.
With today’s news comes heavy trading of OPGN stock. This has some 194 million shares of the penny stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 404,000 shares.
OPGN stock is up 148.2% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.