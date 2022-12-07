Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news on Wednesday!
Moving stocks are stock offering news, natural gas supply plans, earnings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is rocketing more than 59% after withdrawing a stock offering statement.
- Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares are surging over 36% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is soaring close to 28% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares are rising nearly 19% without any recent news.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is increasing more than 13% as the U.S. agrees to increase supplies of natural gas to Britain.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares are gaining over 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock is heading more than 12% higher in early morning trading.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares are getting an over 12% boost after getting a grant to fund its business.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is jumping more than 11% as spinoff plans continue to boost shares.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares are up over 10% with yesterday’s rally continuing.
10 Top Losers
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) stock is crashing almost 50% after announcing a public offering.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are plummeting more than 44% in Wednesday pre-market trading.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is diving over 37% in early morning trading today.
- Winc (NYSEMKT:WBEV) shares are tumbling more than 19% following a rally yesterday on bankruptcy news.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock is falling over 19% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares are dropping more than 14% on no apparent news today.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is taking an over 13% beating without any company news today.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are sliding more than 12% alongside supply plans for Britain.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is decreasing over 12% following a rally yesterday.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
