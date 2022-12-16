Why Are Chinese Education Stocks TAL, EDU Up Today?

Chinese education stocks are on the rise Friday despite a lack of news specifically related to these companies. Instead, it looks like Chinese education stocks are continuing their recent upward momentum as investors react to loosening Covid-19 restrictions in the country. This comes as China moves away from its zero-Covid policy.
That policy resulted in major damage to the Chinese economy over the last couple of years. This is due to the various lockdowns that kept businesses from taking part in normal operations. A result of this was supply chain issues that affected other parts of the world as well.
We’ve already seen Chinese stocks start to bounce back from the damage done by the pandemic. Now, it appears shares in the sector are continuing to rise in hopes that lockdowns will be a thing of the past.
Let’s take a look at how this is affecting some Chinese education stocks today below!
Chinese Education Stocks Up Today
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock starts off the list as the Chinese company’s shares climb an impressive 14.7% higher as of Friday afternoon.
- New Oriental Education & Tech (NYSE:EDU) shares are also on the rise today with this company’s stock gaining 4.8% as of this writing.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock joins the list of climbing Chinese education shares with a 15.2% increase this afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.