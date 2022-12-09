Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2023. Will You Be One of Them?

On December 13, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry & Luke Lango will reveal the major events that could rock the markets in 2023. Will your money be safe?

Tue, December 13 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy for 2023

Why Is Marin (MRIN) Stock Up 35% Today?

Here's what to know about MRIN stock today

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 9, 2022, 9:58 am EST
  • Marin Software (MRIN) stock is trending on social media and rallying 35%.
  • Marin announced that it had joined Walmart Connect, an advertising program run by Walmart.
  • Marin’s customers will now be able to obtain digital and in-store ads from Walmart.
MRIN stock - Why Is Marin (MRIN) Stock Up 35% Today?

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is trending on social media and rallying 35% today after the company announced today that it has joined a program run by Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Marin markets an “advertising management platform” and helps its clients develop digital ad campaigns.

Marin is now participating in the “Walmart Platform Program,” which is a part of Walmart Connect. As a result, Marin’s corporate customers will be able to obtain ads on Walmart’s digital ecosystem and in its stores. The company’s clients will also be able to utilize data about the retail giant’s customer base. 

According to the software firm, having access to Walmart Connect will enable its clients to more effectively “connect with customers directly at the point of sale.” Marin noted that Walmart “reaches nearly 90% of U.S. households each year online and through more than 4,700 stores nationwide.”

MRIN Stock: Past and Future

When Marin reports its fourth-quarter results, investors should monitor its financial data and its earnings call for indications that its participation in the Walmart program is boosting the size of Marin’s user base, as well as its top and bottom lines.

On Nov. 3, Marin reported that its Q3 revenue had dropped 18% year-over-year to $5 million, while its loss per share came in at 36 cents. The company predicted that it would generate $4.6 million to $5.1 million in sales during the current quarter.

Marin indicated that it would benefit from the tougher macroeconomic environment because, going forward, marketers would be looking to more carefully quantify and control their ad spending.

“This past quarter, we saw an improvement in customer retention and promising new business activity,” Marin CEO Chris Lien reported on the company’s earnings call, adding that the company would intensify its efforts to market its own platform during the rest of 2022.

Marin’s shares have sunk 69% this year, and they are down 36% over the last three months.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Technology, Software

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/12/why-is-marin-mrin-stock-up-35-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC