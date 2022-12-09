Why Is Marin (MRIN) Stock Up 35% Today?

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is trending on social media and rallying 35% today after the company announced today that it has joined a program run by Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Marin markets an “advertising management platform” and helps its clients develop digital ad campaigns.
Marin is now participating in the “Walmart Platform Program,” which is a part of Walmart Connect. As a result, Marin’s corporate customers will be able to obtain ads on Walmart’s digital ecosystem and in its stores. The company’s clients will also be able to utilize data about the retail giant’s customer base.
According to the software firm, having access to Walmart Connect will enable its clients to more effectively “connect with customers directly at the point of sale.” Marin noted that Walmart “reaches nearly 90% of U.S. households each year online and through more than 4,700 stores nationwide.”
MRIN Stock: Past and Future
When Marin reports its fourth-quarter results, investors should monitor its financial data and its earnings call for indications that its participation in the Walmart program is boosting the size of Marin’s user base, as well as its top and bottom lines.
On Nov. 3, Marin reported that its Q3 revenue had dropped 18% year-over-year to $5 million, while its loss per share came in at 36 cents. The company predicted that it would generate $4.6 million to $5.1 million in sales during the current quarter.
Marin indicated that it would benefit from the tougher macroeconomic environment because, going forward, marketers would be looking to more carefully quantify and control their ad spending.
“This past quarter, we saw an improvement in customer retention and promising new business activity,” Marin CEO Chris Lien reported on the company’s earnings call, adding that the company would intensify its efforts to market its own platform during the rest of 2022.
Marin’s shares have sunk 69% this year, and they are down 36% over the last three months.
