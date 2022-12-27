SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is NIO Stock Down Today?

Nio lowered its Q4 delivery guidance, fueling worries about EV demand in China

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Dec 27, 2022, 10:38 am EST
  • Nio (NIO) stock is sinking and trending on social media after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker lowered its Q4 delivery target.
  • It is also moving in sympathy with Tesla (TSLA), which is temporarily shutting down its Shanghai factory.
  • The news is fueling worries about EV demand in China and sending NIO stock lower.
NIO stock - Why Is NIO Stock Down Today?

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is sinking as much as 7% this morning after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker lowered its fourth-quarter delivery outlook and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) temporarily shut down its factory in China. Moreover, the American automaker reportedly intends to halt production at its plant again in late January. The news is intensifying concerns about the demand for EVs in China.

Nio is the top trending ticker on both Yahoo! Finance and Stocktwits following these recent developments.

Nio’s Delivery Targets and Tesla Shutdowns

Nio now expects to deliver 38,500 to 39,500 EVs this quarter, well below its previous estimate of 43,000 to 48,000 EVs. The automaker blamed its outlook cut on supply issues and bureaucratic delays that have caused its deliveries to be postponed.

Additionally, as of Dec. 24, Tesla stopped production at its Shanghai plant and does not intend to resume making EVs there until Jan. 3. According to Reuters, the halt was triggered by the automaker’s decision to reduce production of its Model Y EV, an SUV, by 30% this  month.

Meanwhile, after resuming production at its Shanghai plant on Jan 3, Elon Musk’s automaker intends to close the factory again from Jan. 20 until Jan. 31, Reuters reported, citing an internal Tesla document.

China’s Lunar New Year occurs on Sunday, Jan. 22. Also noteworthy is that the country is coping with a Covid-19 outbreak following its easing of its anti-coronavirus rules.

What It Means for NIO Stock

Before trading began today, NIO stock had retreated 38% in the last three months and 5.5% in the last five trading days. During the same periods, TSLA stock has fallen 58% and 23%, respectively.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/12/why-is-nio-stock-down-today-2/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC