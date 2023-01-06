Bonk Price Predictions: Where Can the BONK Crypto Go Next?

Bonk (BONK-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Friday as crypto traders send the price of the meme token higher.
Bonk is the latest meme token to catch the eye of traders with a massive 3,300% gain earlier this week. Following that, developers of the crypto burned their remaining tokens, which represented 5% of all BONK crypto.
All of these happenings are creating a frenzy around the Solana (SOL-USD)-based token. They’re also adding to token holders’ hope that the crypto will see legitimacy instead of just being a meme.
With all of that in mind, traders want to know where Bonk might head next. To help with that, we’ve collected all of the latest price predictions for BONK that traders need to know about. Let’s get into those below!
Bonk Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is CoinDataFlow with an estimate of $0.0000016 for 2024, should Bonk see 1% of Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) growth over the last year.
- PricePrediction is next on our list with an average price estimate of $0.00000248 for BONK by the end of 2023.
- Next is CryptoPredictions with and average 2023 estimate of $0.000018142170352 for the crypto by the end of 2023.
- WalletInvestor closes out our coverage today with a one-year price forecast of $0.000000167 for the meme token.
Considering that BONK is trading for $0.000001576 as of this writing, it looks like there are more positive price predictions than negative ones. Investors will also note that Bonk is down 32.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of this writing.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That's because these "penny cryptos" are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.