Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the final day of trading this week and we’re checking in on the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Our pre-market stock movers are filled to the brim with penny stocks rallying and retreating this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is rocketing more than 62% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are soaring over 59% on no clear news this morning.
- Genius (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock is surging more than 54% as it looks to battle alleged illegal short selling of its shares.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are gaining over 24% without any news Friday morning.
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock is increasing more than 23% despite a lack of news today.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are climbing over 20% as it starts the day with strong early morning trading.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is rising close to 19% this morning.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are getting a more than 18% boost in Friday morning trading.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock is jumping nearly 16% today.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are up over 14% after declaring a cash dividend yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock is diving more than 14% after rising on new analyst coverage yesterday.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares are tumbling almost 14% after publishing in Frontiers In Medicine earlier in the week.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) stock is taking an over 12% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are falling more than 11% after jumping on share repurchase news.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock is dropping close to 11%, which continues recent negative movement.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares are decreasing by roughly 10% following a massive rally earlier this week.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock is sliding 10% after getting a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation yesterday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are slipping over 9% after revealing clinical trial data yesterday.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is dipping more than 9% without any recent news.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
