Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are a reverse split, a crypto stock rally, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is rocketing more than 127% as the company explores strategic alternatives.
- Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) shares are surging over 107% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is soaring more than 47% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are surging over 42% in early morning trading today.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock is rising more than 44% on Thursday morning.
- Argo Blockchain Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) are increasing over 32% today.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares are climbing more than 28% as crypto stocks rally this morning.
- Arbor Rapha Capital (NASDAQ:ARCK) stock is getting an over 21% boost in pre-market trading today.
- Mount Rainier Acquisition (NASDAQ:RNER) shares are jumping more than 10% on approval for a merger with HUB Cyber Security.
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) stock is up over 18% without any recent news.
10 Top Losers
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock is diving more than 27% as it plans to provide preliminary Q4 results today.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are tumbling over 24% after shareholders passed its Warrant Proposal.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is taking a more than 22% beating this morning.
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) shares are dropping over 21% shortly after going public.
- Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock is decreasing more than 13% after revealing clinical trial data yesterday.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares are sliding over 12% following a rally yesterday.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) stock is falling more than 12% in early morning trading on Thursday.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares are slipping over 12% after a massive rally yesterday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is dipping close to 12% on Thursday morning.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% after an unexpected rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.