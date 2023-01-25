Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy trading, earnings news, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is rocketing more than 40% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are soaring over 26% following a rally yesterday and heavy trading this morning.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is surging 25% on no clear news this morning.
- Incannex Healthcare (OTCMKTS:IHLXF) shares are gaining more than 24% without any recent news.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock is increasing over 17% on news of a partnership with an Olayan Saudi Holding Company subsidiary.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares are rising more than 16% alongside strong preliminary Q4 results.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is heading over 14% higher with heavy pre-market trading.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares are climbing more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is jumping close to 12% as it continues a recent rally.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) shares are up over 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) stock is plummeting more than 27% after saying it won’t appeal a Nasdaq delisting.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are diving over 21% after pricing a $3 million private placement.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) stock is taking a more than 17% beating after pricing its $75 million public stock offering.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares are tumbling over 15% as it goes through dissolution and an expected delisting.
- Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock is sliding almost 15% after revealing DOMO Capital Management’s 9% stake in the company yesterday.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEMKT:SNMP) shares are falling more than 13% this morning.
- EnCore Energy (NYSE:EU) stock is slipping over 12% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are retreating nearly 12% following a potential pump and dump yesterday.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is slipping close to 12% as it comes off a recent rally.
- PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% following a rally yesterday alongside a regulatory update.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.