Why Is MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Moving Today?

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is on the move Tuesday despite a lack of news from the Chinese hologram company.
Instead, investors have heavy trading of HOLO stock to thank for the volatility today. This has some 1.2 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing, For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at 259,000 shares.
That heavy trading saw shares of HOLO stock take off in pre-market trading. That landed it on our list of biggest pre-market stock movers this morning with a 62% gain. However, the company’s shares are now down 12.2% as of Tuesday morning.
Considering the lack of news and recent volatility, it seems likely that HOLO stock was the target of a pump and dump today. That makes sense when looking at what it’s share price did this morning. It also means more volatility could be on the way. In other words, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in MicroCloud Hologram today.
What Does MicroCloud Hologram Do?
MicroCloud Hologram is a Chinese-based hologram company. Specifically, it’s focused on researching and developing hologram technology. This has it operating two business units dedicated to holographic solutions and holographic technology services.
HOLO stock closed out trading on Monday at $12.96 per share. Investors will also keep in mind that the company’s market capitalization is $586.828 million.
