Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are medical news, sale talk, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is rocketing close to 72% after getting guidance for its long Covid fatigue treatment in the U.K.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are soaring more than 61% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is surging almost 62% on no clear news this morning.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) shares are rising nearly 38% as yesterday’s rally continues.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is increasing over 23% without any apparent news today.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are gaining more than 21% as it sees heavy pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock is climbing over 18% this morning.
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) shares are getting a more than 15% boost alongside a guidance update and talk of a sale.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is jumping over 12% in early morning trading.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares are up more than 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is retreating over 30% after rallying yesterday on plans to take on short sellers.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock is plummeting more than 24% after pricing a public stock offering.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) shares are diving over 17% after filing a notice of effectiveness yesterday.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock is taking a more than 16% beating on Tuesday morning.
- Orbital Infrastructure (NASDAQ:OIG) shares are tumbling over 16% as it gets another Nasdaq delisting warning.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock is dropping more than 14% after a rally on Monday.
- Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares are decreasing over 13% after the company said it’s getting closer to generating revenue from Project Dorothy.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is sliding more than 12% after revealing plans for a public offering.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are slipping over 11% after a major rally yesterday.
- TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% despite recent FDA clearance for three investigational new drug applications.
