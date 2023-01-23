Why Is Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) Stock Up 363% Today?

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is rocketing higher on Monday thanks to a new milestone for the biosensor company.
As detailed in a press release, the development of Intelligent Bio Solutions’ biosensor platform is going well. The latest data comes from Milestone 7, which is part of that company’s platform development.
In this news, the company points out the progress in testing time-to-result (TTR), sensitivity, and reproducibility. It notes that it saw a four times improvement in TTR. That means it can return results in less than one minute.
Harry Simeonidis, CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions, said the following about the news.
“We are thrilled to have reached another key development milestone for our biosensor platform, particularly demonstrating a substantial TTR reduction from 120 to 30 seconds, far below our original target of over 1 minute per test. Based on these successful results, the biosensor development team has now proceeded to its next testing phase, which will include testing human saliva.”
What This Means for INBS Stock
These positive results show Intelligent Bio Solutions is making headway with its development plans. Also, the fact that it’s preparing for saliva testing next is a major deal. Investors will want to keep an eye on INBS stock as results from those tests could result in another rally for the shares.
Today’s rally is fueled by heavy trading as investors buy INBS stock. This has some 86 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive jump compared to its daily average trading volume of about 54,000 shares.
INBS stock is up 363% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is ready to go with all of the biggest stock news traders need to know about today! That includes what’s happening with shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock, as well as the latest Twitter news. You can read up on that news below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- BLUE Apron (APRN) Stock Fans Push for CEO to Tackle ‘Naked Short Selling’
- Is Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Really Up 6,800%?
- Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Launch Ad-Free Tier as Revenue Plunges
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.