LYFT Stock Gets a Boost From Analyst Upgrade

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock is on the rise Tuesday after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded the ride-sharing company’s shares.
The KeyBanc analyst upgraded shares of LYFT stock from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. To put that in perspective, the analysts’ consensus rating for LYFT shares is “buy”. That’s based on 45 analysts’ opinions.
To go along with that, Patterson also set a price target of $24 per share for LYFT stock. That represents a roughly 56% premium over the stock’s closing price on Monday. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus price target for LYFT is $17.50 per share.
What’s Behind the LYFT Stock Upgrade?
Here’s what the KeyBanc analysts said in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“Ridesharing data appears stable in our Key First Look (KFL) Data sample, with Lyft data actually improving over the course of December. When we layer this in with aggressive cost-cutting action in recent quarters and an ongoing recovery along the West Coast, we see meaningful opportunity for improvement in Lyft’s EBITDA over the course of 2023.”
To be clear, this doesn’t mean LYFT will see guaranteed success in 2023. Patterson does warn that pricing headwinds could be a problem for the stock if the economy worsens this year.
LYFT stock is up 1% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.