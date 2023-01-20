SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Wayfair Layoffs Send W Stock Up 20%

In this market, layoffs are a good thing

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jan 20, 2023, 2:23 pm EST
  • Shares of Wayfair (W) are soaring on an announcement of layoffs at the furniture retailer.
  • The company will also impose a restructuring plan that could save as much as $1.4 billion annually.
  • Given the macro uncertainty in the market, investors are viewing this move very positively today.
Wayfair layoffs - Wayfair Layoffs Send W Stock Up 20%

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

As one of the latest companies to announce a big round of layoffsWayfair (NYSE:W) is making headlines today and investors are closely watching W stock. That’s because Wayfair layoffs have resulted in a surge in the company’s valuation, with W stock trading more than 20% higher on the news.

The furniture retailer will reportedly cut approximately 1,750 workers as part of a widespread cost-cutting plan. This restructuring plan appears to be Wayfair’s attempt to bolster its cost structure heading into what the company sees as a likely recession on the horizon.

The company’s CEO has noted that the company needs to right-size to become more efficient in this environment. Accordingly, investors are clearly taking a bullish view of this stance, bidding up shares in today’s session.

Additionally, this is the second round of layoffs for the company. Earlier last year, the company cut around 870 jobs, or roughly 5% of its workforce.

Let’s dive into what investors should make of these deeper cuts right now.

Wayfair Layoffs Lead to Soaring Valuation

Investors may have noticed a trend lately. Company X announces a round of layoffs, and its stock price surges. Implicitly, there’s an inherent “green light” for management teams and boards everywhere to become more cost-efficient.

Thus, while this news is certainly not welcome for the workers at Wayfair, it’s clearly good for business. Investors appear to be taking the view that a cautionary approach is needed, given the macro uncertainty right now.

That said, the fact that this is Wayfair’s second round of layoffs is something I wasn’t sure would be viewed so positively. Generally speaking, many investors want to see one round of layoffs, followed by a focus on execution and operational excellence. However, this plan also includes a more sweeping organizational restructuring, which may be necessary, given the increased uncertainty in the retail landscape.

Wayfair should see annualized savings of around $1.4 billion, despite taking a near-term charge for these layoffs. For a company that’s struggling to be profitable right now, that’s what investors clearly want to hear.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Consumer Discretionary, Retail

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/01/wayfair-layoffs-send-w-stock-up-20/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC