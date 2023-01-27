Why Is GeneDx (WGS) Stock Down 8% Today?

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company revealed a proposed public stock offering.
According to a press release, GeneDx intends to raise $150 million from the offering. The company doesn’t say how many shares will be included in the public offering, or what price the shares will be sold at.
What GeneDx does say is that all of the shares will be sold directly by it. Also, the company intends to allow underwriters to acquire additional shares in the offering. That would come in at 15% of the number of shares included in the offering. Jefferies is acting as the book-running manager and Cowen is the financial advisor for the offering.
GeneDx already has plans for the funds from the public WGS stock offering. The company intends to use the money for general corporate purposes. That includes as working capital, repayment of debts, and for strategic investments.
Why WGS Stock Is Falling
Investors don’t often react well to news of a proposed public stock offering. That makes sense as the offering increases the amount of outstanding stock. This dilutes the stakes of current shareholders. These offerings are also often below the stock’s market price.
WGS stock is down 8.1% as of Friday morning.
