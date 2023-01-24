Why Is Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) Stock Up 27% Today?

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is taking off on Tuesday despite a lack of news concerning the healthcare company.
Instead, investors have heavy trading to thank for the rise in price today. That comes as some 34 million shares of the stock change hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 3.8 million shares.
Investors will note that there are no recent press releases, earnings reports, or U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings explaining the rally. Additionally, there’s been no new analyst coverage that would explain the rise. Also, it’s unlikely to be a short squeeze as short interest in NVOS stock is below 1%.
However, investors will want to keep in mind that NVOS is a penny stock. It closed out Monday at just 12 cents per share and only has a market capitalization of $7.359 million. This makes it easy for traders to come together and pump up the price of the stock. Especially during volatile pre-market hours.
What Is Novo Integrated Sciences?
Novo Integrated Sciences is a healthcare parent company that operates subsidiaries throughout North America. The company’s revenue comes from services and products provided by its team of “multidisciplinary primary care clinicians and practitioners in Canada.”
NVOS stock is up 27.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.