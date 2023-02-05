5 Investors Betting on ECARX (ECX) Stock in 2023

One of this week’s biggest market movers is ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX). This Chinese tech firm has operated mostly under the radar for months, despite producing innovative products helping power the electric vehicle (EV) boom. However, yesterday, ECX stock skyrocketed, rising more than 150% before hitting its peak today.
While they have come down slightly, shares still remain highly elevated. As of this writing, ECX is up 120% for the day and is no longer trading at penny-stock levels. These gains don’t appear to have been driven by any company-specific news, as ECARX hasn’t reported any major catalysts lately.
ECX stock is still fairly new to trading. It came public in December 2022 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with COVA Acquisition Corp, a company with the backing of the chairman of Chinese automotive conglomerate Geely.
Since its debut, however, ECARX hasn’t shown much momentum until yesterday, falling 30% since the initial public offering (IPO). While it does not have high institutional investment, some backers still remain behind ECARX as it continues rising.
Investment banks and hedge funds seem more interested in Chinese companies like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), which have been receiving considerable attention for their work within the field of artificial intelligence (AI). However, data from Whale Wisdom strongly indicates that institutional sentiment toward ECX stock has been declining since the SPAC merger.
5 Investors Betting Big on ECX Stock
As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Eddie Pan reports, “tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks.” According to Whale Wisdom, fund ownership has declined 90% in the most recent quarter, falling from 80 funds in Q3 to just eight as of Q4. The number of 13F filings has fallen 98%. Ownership percentage is down almost 100%. The only metric in the green is closed positions, which has increased from 7o to 12, up 533%.
Let’s take a look at the top investors betting big on ECX stock:
- Company co-founder and chairman Eric Li: 168,921,042 shares.
- Shine Link Ventures: 46,286,745 shares.
- Company co-founder and CEO Shen Ziyu: 24,480,468 shares.
- Baidu: 22,367,956 shares.
- Altshuler Shaham: 599,992 shares.
