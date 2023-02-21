Ankr Price Predictions: Where Will Microsoft Take the ANKR Crypto?

Ankr (ANKR-USD) crypto has been one of the relatively volatile performers over the past year. After surging to its lowest price in two years to start 2023, Ankr has since recovered nicely. Accordingly, interest in Ankr price predictions is high as this token skyrockets once again today.
In fact, today’s 50% move is not tied to the broader price action of the sector. In fact, most tokens are down today, as investors price in potential economic headwinds into risk assets.
News that Ankr has partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to offer enterprise node services is the key catalyst for ANKR today. This partnership is aimed at allowing Web3 projects to have low-latency blockchain connections. Thus, Microsoft benefits from increase business for its Azure marketplace, Ankr benefits from additional developer interest in its back-end infrastructure and developers benefit from one less thing to worry about. It’s a win-win-win situation across the board.
With today’s impressive move, let’s dive into where the experts see Ankr headed from here.
Ankr Price Predictions
For context, ANKR traded at 5.2 cents per token at the time of writing.
- Walletinvestor provides a rather bearish one-year price prediction of .28 cents for ANKR.
- On the other hand, Gov Capital provides a one-year and five-year price forecast of 11.5 cents and 62.9 cents, respectively, for this token.
- Finally, Digitalcoinprice projects ANKR could average 12 cents in 2024 and 26 cents in 2028.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.