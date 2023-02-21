SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Ankr Price Predictions: Where Will Microsoft Take the ANKR Crypto?

There's a big deal spurring interest in this crypto today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Feb 21, 2023, 1:21 pm EST
  • Interest in Ankr (ANKR-USD) price predictions is surging today.
  • This comes as the company announces a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) for Web3 projects.
  • With a risk-on trade still on the table for 2023, this is the sort of catalyst investors are watching closely.
Source: karnoff

Ankr (ANKR-USD) crypto has been one of the relatively volatile performers over the past year. After surging to its lowest price in two years to start 2023, Ankr has since recovered nicely. Accordingly, interest in Ankr price predictions is high as this token skyrockets once again today.

In fact, today’s 50% move is not tied to the broader price action of the sector. In fact, most tokens are down today, as investors price in potential economic headwinds into risk assets.

News that Ankr has partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to offer enterprise node services is the key catalyst for ANKR today. This partnership is aimed at allowing Web3 projects to have low-latency blockchain connections. Thus, Microsoft benefits from increase business for its Azure marketplace, Ankr benefits from additional developer interest in its back-end infrastructure and developers benefit from one less thing to worry about. It’s a win-win-win situation across the board.

With today’s impressive move, let’s dive into where the experts see Ankr headed from here.

Ankr Price Predictions

For context, ANKR traded at 5.2 cents per token at the time of writing.

  • Walletinvestor provides a rather bearish one-year price prediction of .28 cents for ANKR.
  • On the other hand, Gov Capital provides a one-year and five-year price forecast of 11.5 cents and 62.9 cents, respectively, for this token.
  • Finally, Digitalcoinprice projects ANKR could average 12 cents in 2024 and 26 cents in 2028.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

