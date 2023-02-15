BFRG Stock: What to Know as Bullfrog AI Starts Trading

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after the company’s shares made their public debut.
Shares of BFRG stock went public on Tuesday through an initial public offering (IPO). That priced shares at $6.50 each with 1.28 million units included in the offering. That resulted in $8.4 million in gross proceeds for Bullfrog AI.
Investors will note each of the units sold in the IPO included one share of BFRG stock and two warrants to purchase another share. One of the warrants is tradable and the other isn’t. The tradable warrants have an exercise price of $7.80 each. The combined exercise price of the warrants is $8.125.
What The Future Holds For BFRG Stock
Bullfrog AI is joining the public market at the perfect time considering its focus on artificial intelligence (AI). That’s been a big mover lately as investors are jumping into AI stocks as the next big investment. This comes as interest in AI bot ChatGPT spreads online.
With that in mind, it seems likely that Bullfrog AI is going to benefit from the interest in AI. That is likely going to translate to more gains for BFRG stock in the coming months as investors seek out more AI companies to take stakes in.
BFRG stock is up 3.2% as of Wednesday.
There’s even more stock market news traders need to know about on Wednesday!
Luckily, we’ve got all that news ready to go for investors! Among that is what has shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock on the move today. You can find out more on these matters at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Sidus Space (SIDU) Stock Soars 20% on Agreement With Netherlands
- Saudi Arabia Keeps Betting Big on Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock
- George Soros Is Doubling Down on Tesla (TSLA) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.