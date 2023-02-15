Cardano Price Predictions: What Will the Valentine Upgrade Mean for ADA?

One of the cryptocurrencies that’s increasingly in focus for investors is Cardano (ADA-USD). This top-10 proof-of-stake crypto is one that’s been generating headlines of late. Accordingly, interest around Cardano price predictions is surging today, as the token moves roughly 1% higher over the past 24 hours.
This move comes on news that Cardano’s so-called Valentine upgrade is now live on the Cardano mainnet. This upgrade aims to improve interoperability features and the security of the Cardano blockchain. Essentially, additional cross-chain functionality and back-end developer improvements are a part of this rollout. For those working on bringing the next decentralized finance application to this network, it’s a big deal.
For investors in Cardano and related ADA tokens on the network, it appears this upgrade is a big deal as well. As more projects choose interoperable blockchains such as Cardano, greater network effects can be achieved. Accordingly, analysts appear to be updating their models, with an intriguing divergence among experts.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts think Cardano is headed from here.
Cardano Price Predictions
For context, Cardano currently trades at 38.7 cents per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides a rather bleak one-year forecast of only 4.5 cents per token for ADA.
- However, Gov Capital is much more bullish, with one-year and five-year price targets of $1.54 and $7.96, respectively, for this token.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests ADA could average 93 cents in 2024 and $2.03 in 2028.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.