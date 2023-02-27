Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off Monday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on!
Moving stocks this morning are an FDA update, acquisition news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock is rocketing more than 188% after getting FDA approval for its at-home Covid-19 tests.
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) shares are gaining over 60% without any clear news this morning.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is increasing close to 56% after announcing a strategic reorganization last week.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are soaring more than 41% in early morning trading today.
- AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is surging over 23% on Monday morning.
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEMKT:VINE) shares are rising more than 23% on no clear news this morning.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) stock is climbing nearly 22% alongside Q4 earnings and a merger agreement.
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are getting an over 17% boost on reports of a $30 billion acquisition deal.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW) stock is jumping more than 17% after Board member Douglas Roth announced his resignation.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares are up over 17% following an update on its liquidation plan.
10 Top Losers
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) stock is diving more than 21% as a buyout of the company was put on hold by the FCC.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are falling over 14% as recent volatility continues.
- Connexa Sports Tech (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is tumbling almost 14% on Monday morning.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares are taking a more than 12% beating after a business update on Friday.
- Mount Rainier Acquisition (NASDAQ:RNER) stock is sliding over 11% following an update on its SPAC merger plans.
- Movella Holdings (NASDAQ:MVLA) shares are dropping more than 9% with the latest news being it ringing the opening bell later this week.
- Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) stock is decreasing close to 9% on Monday morning.
- Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) shares are slipping nearly 9% following volatility on Friday.
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock is dipping over 8% alongside acquisition news.
- China Pharma Holding (NYSEMKT:CPHI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after revealing plans for a reverse stock split.
