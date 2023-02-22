Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to watch on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, asset sales, contracts, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock is rocketing 69% after winning a $2.4 billion satellite contract.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are soaring more than 50% after revealing an asset sale.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is surging over 38% alongside incredibly heavy trading this morning.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are gaining more than 38% after getting financing approval from its bankruptcy court.
- Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) stock is rising over 23% with the release of its Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) shares are increasing more than 13% on no clear news this morning.
- Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) stock is heading over 12% higher as it provides financial details following its merger last week.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares are getting a more than 12% boost on Wednesday morning.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock is jumping over 11% on news of an asset sale.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are up more than 11% after announcing employee retention credit and debt reduction.
10 Top Losers
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is diving over 18% after announcing a $7.5 million private placement.
- CoStar (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares are tumbling more than 16% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) stock is taking an over 15% beating on a weak revenue guidance.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares are sliding more than 14% after reaching an agreement to sell its Mills Crossing townhomes.
- Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock is decreasing around 14% on Wednesday morning.
- Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) shares are falling over 13% after a Tuesday rally.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is dropping more than 12% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares are slipping over 12% in early morning trading today.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock is dipping more than 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 11%.
