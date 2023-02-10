Why Is ComSovereign (COMS) Stock Up 8,500% Today?

ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is seeing massive gains this morning, which has some investors wondering what’s happening with its shares.
That comes as shares of COMS stock are gaining more than 8,500% in pre-market trading today. However, investors will want to know more details before they consider jumping in on what appears to be a major rally.
The big news this morning is ComSovereign enacting a reverse stock split. This saw the company condense 100 shares of COMS stock into a single share. That easily explains the skyrocketing price of shares this morning.
When a reverse stock split goes into effect, traders see the price of the stock increase. Even so, this doesn’t change investors’ stake in the company as it reduces outstanding shares. It also doesn’t have an effect on that company’s market capitalization.
Why A Reverse Stock Split For COMS?
The reverse stock split that went into effect this morning increases the price of COMS stock to around $5 per share. The company went through with the reverse stock split as a way to get its price above the $1 minimum for The Nasdaq Capital Market. Without that reverse split, the company’s shares were in danger of being delisted from the exchange.
This is why COMS stock jumped more than 8,500% on Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.