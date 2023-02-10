Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off Friday with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on!
Moving stocks this morning is a reverse stock split, public offerings, and earnings reports.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is rocketing more than 8,502% but that’s only due to a reverse stock split.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) shares are soaring over 126% alongside heavy pre-market trading on Friday.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock is gaining about 62% after signing a lithium-ion battery supply deal.
- Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) shares are surging 30% as it plans to purchase BitNile.com.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is rising 25% as a Minnesota marijuana legalization bill gets closer to becoming law.
- EnCore Energy (NYSEMKT:EU) shares are increasing more than 13% on Friday morning.
- Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is climbing over 13% after closing a public offering.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are jumping more than 12% on Friday.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock is getting an over 10% boost this morning.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares are up more than 10% today.
10 Top Losers
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock is retreating over 50% following a recent rally.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are plummeting more than 33% alongside Q4 2022 earnings.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock is pulling back over 18% following a rally yesterday.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares are diving more than 17% after rallying on a Nasdaq delisting extension.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) stock is sliding over 16% after proposing a public offering.
- Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) shares are falling more than 14% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is taking an over 13% beating after preparing a proposed public offering.
- Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) shares are slipping more than 13% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is dipping close to 13% as it continues its recent negative movement.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
