Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Pops 52% on $900,000 AI Catalyst

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock is soaring higher on Thursday after the company received a $900,000 grant.
This grant comes from the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA). It’s focused on the development of the company’s manufacturing process for its Mudra Band wearable neural interface.
Investors will note that this is the fourth time the IIA has awarded a grant to Wearable Devices for its AI-based neural implant. Those first three were research and development grants. This fourth one is a New Product Manufacturing grant.
Asher Dahan, co-founder and CEO of Wearable Devices, said the following in a news release.
“This grant facilitates our efforts to establish the manufacturing infrastructure capability of the Mudra Band, our flagship consumer product, and additional wrist-worn neural interfaces. While we will work with manufacturing partners to scale production, the sophisticated and crucial technology and elements of the manufacturing process will be handled internally.”
What This Means For WLDS Stock
WLDS stock is gaining on Thursday in response to the grant news. That makes sense as this brings the company one step closer to the commercial release of its Mudra Band. Investors are also likely jumping in now betting on further gains for the company’s shares.
We’re also seeing heavy trading volume today as investors buy WLDS stock. That has some 50 million units on the move as of this writing. For the record, that’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 330,000 shares.
WLDS stock is up 52.1% as of Thursday morning.
There’s even more stock market news traders will want to know about below!
We’ve got all of the most recent stock news investors need to know about on Thursday! Over coverage includes why shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock are moving today. You can learn more on these matters at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- GoDaddy Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest GDDY Job Cuts
- WYNN Stock Alert: What to Know as Wynn Resorts Announces Tender Offer
- Affirm Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest AFRM Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed