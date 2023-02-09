Why Is Hempacco (HPCO) Stock Up 66% Today?

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock is soaring higher on Thursday even without any recent news from the marijuana company.
Instead of a company announcement or filing, we have heavy trading of HPCO stock to thank for today’s rise in price. As of this writing, more than 2.8 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of 127,000 shares.
It’s also worth noting that HPCO has had a volatile week. That’s due to it announcing a partnership with Snoop Dogg earlier in it. This has it selling a new brand of marijuana products under the rapper’s name.
What To Know About HPCO Stock
Investors will keep in mind that Hempacco is firmly in penny stock territory. The company’s shares trade for less than $1 each and its market capitalization is only $17.647 million. Both of these play into how easily shares of HPCO stock can be affected by increased trading volume.
Hempacco operates out of San Diego, Calif., where it produces its own hemp cigarettes in a 53,000-square-foot facility. The company was founded in 2019 and went made its stock market debut late last year with an initial public offering (IPO).
HPCO stock is up 65.5% as of Thursday morning.
