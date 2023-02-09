Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off another day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, public stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock is rocketing more than 78% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) shares are soaring over 48% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) stock is gaining more than 29% after posting earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares are surging over 21% following voting results from a shareholder meeting.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) stock is climbing more than 18% on news of a merger deal with Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED).
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares are rising over 16% as they recover from a public offering dip yesterday.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock is increasing more than 16% without any news this morning.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares are getting an over 14% boost after beating Q1 2023 estimates.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is jumping close to 14% after regaining Nasdaq compliance.
- Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEMKT:IE) shares are up more than 12% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is crashing 52% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) shares are plummeting over 34% after announcing leadership changes and earnings news.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is diving more than 22% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares are tumbling over 19% after posting fiscal Q3 2023 earnings.
- Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is taking a more than 17% beating alongside earnings news and planned layoffs.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares are sliding about 16% after pricing an upsized public offering.
- Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock is falling over 14% due to a public offering.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares are decreasing nearly 14% after proposing a public stock offering.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is dropping more than 13% following a rally yesterday.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 11% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.