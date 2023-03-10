Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) update, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock is rocketing more than 47% after its Investigational New Drug Application was accepted by the FDA.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares are soaring over 23% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings report.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock is surging more than 17% without any clear news this morning.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) shares are gaining over 14% ahead of its earnings report on Monday.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is rising close to 14% on new apparent news Friday morning.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares are increasing more than 12% after getting an acquisition offer.
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) stock is climbing over 11% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) shares are jumping more than 11% in early morning trading today.
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) stock is getting an over 11% boost today.
- Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) shares are up nearly 11% following an 8% dip yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock is diving more than 45% as shares continue to fall on public offering news.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares are tumbling over 23% following a rough Q4 and CFO replacement.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is taking a more than 18% beating without clear news this morning.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are falling over 14%
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is dropping almost 13% after announcing a $4 million private placement.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) shares are sliding more than 12% after a new partnership failed to wow investors yesterday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock is decreasing over 12% without any news today.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are slipping more than 11% despite a Q4 earnings beat.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is dipping close to 11% following a rally yesterday.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.