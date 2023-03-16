Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we go over all the latest news for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings, an asset sale, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is rocketing more than 67% with the release of its cGMP Suites for early-stage life science and cell gene therapy companies.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares are surging over 29% after going public yesterday.
- PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) stock is soaring close to 24% with the release of its Q4 earnings.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares are increasing more than 23% following an asset sale.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is rising over 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares are climbing nearly 18% in early morning trading today.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock is gaining more than 16% as it continues to rally on nuclear power plant simulator upgrades.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are getting an almost 16% boost following its spinoff of CXApp.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock is jumping over 14% after beating Q4 estimates.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares are up more than 14% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock is crashing over 54% due to a dispute with Daiichi Sankyo Europe over milestone payments.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are plummeting more than 43% as the company pauses operations and explores options.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock is diving over 37% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares are tumbling close to 18% on reports it’s considering a sale.
- Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock is sliding more than 17% as it gets closer to delisting.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are taking an over 16% beating after releasing its Q4 earnings.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock is dropping almost 16% following the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares are slipping more than 15% after posting Q4 earnings results.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock is dipping over 15% after announcing a license agreement with Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN).
- Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 14% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.