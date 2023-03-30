Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday with all the companies traders need to watch!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is rocketing more than 37% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares are soaring over 34% with heavy growth in its Q4 earnings report.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is charging close to 26% higher as it starts electric vehicle (EV) production.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are surging more than 22% after filing a defamation lawsuit.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) stock is gaining over 15% after releasing preliminary earnings.
- Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares are getting a nearly 15% boost on Thursday morning.
- Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) stock is climbing more than 14% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) shares are jumping almost 14% thanks to a strong Q4 earnings report.
- Ambipar Emergency (NYSEMKT:AMBI) stock is increasing over 13% after announcing a stock offering.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares are up more than 12% as it prepares to report earnings later today.
10 Top Losers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is crashing over 92% but this is due to shares undergoing a ratio change today.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares are diving more than 12% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) stock is tumbling over 12% after releasing results for the full year of 2022.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares are taking a close to 12% beating as it continues to fall on bankruptcy news.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock is falling more than 11% on Thursday morning.
- TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares are decreasing by almost 10% after announcing a secondary stock offering.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock is dropping over 9% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Jiayin (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares are slipping more than 8% following an earnings rally yesterday.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock is dipping over 8% after earnings sent it higher yesterday.
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 8%.
