Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to know about on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial results, and liquidation plans.
Let’s get into that news at the following links!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) stock is rocketing close to 72% in pre-market trading.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are soaring almost 42% alongside positive clinical trial results.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock is surging more than 30% after announcing restructuring plans.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares are gaining over 28% after filing a patent for AI tech yesterday.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is increasing more than 24% as it prepares for an FDA meeting.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are rising over 22% following the release of its latest earnings report.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock is heading more than 22% higher without any clear news this morning.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares are getting an over 22% boost after releasing its Q4 earnings.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock is jumping more than 19% with new analyst coverage.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares are up over 17% on Thursday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock is plummeting more than 47% after announcing liquidation plans.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares are diving over 29% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is tumbling nearly 12% without any recent news.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are taking a more than 11% beating after releasing earnings results for Q4.
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock is decreasing over 11% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Natura & Co (NYSE:NTCO) shares are sliding more than 10% on Thursday morning.
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock is dropping over 10% today.
- LoanDepot (NYSE:LDI) shares are falling more than 10% after announcing its Q2 2022 earnings.
- Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is slipping over 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% on Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.