Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trials, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock is rocketing more than 110% after announcing a new research program.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares are surging over 23% after dropping yesterday on a bankruptcy filing.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock is soaring more than 20% after launching a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares are increasing over 18% without any news this morning.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock is rising more than 17% following insider buying.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares are gaining over 16% on Tuesday morning.
- P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) stock is climbing more than 14% on Tuesday.
- Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are heading over 12% higher in early morning trading.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) stock is climbing more than 11% this morning.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares are up over 11% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) stock is plummeting more than 47% on poor clinical trial results.
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) shares are diving over 22% following a massive rally yesterday.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is tumbling more than 18% after announcing a stock offering.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are taking an over 15% beating as it extends an operational pause.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is falling more than 14% after launching a stock offering.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares are dropping over 14% after delaying its earnings report.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is sliding more than 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares are slipping over 11% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock is dipping more than 10% on a poor Q4 earnings report.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.