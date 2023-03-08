Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re getting into the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on Wednesday!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, a ratio change, FDA updates, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) stock is rocketing more than 905% but that’s only due to an ADR ratio change.
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) shares are surging over 55% after announcing positive topline results from a study.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock is soaring more than 44% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares are gaining over 28% after releasing its earnings report yesterday.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is rising close to 28% without any recent news.
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) shares are increasing almost 19% on Wednesday morning.
- CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) stock is heading more than 17% higher as it prepares to present new head and neck cancer data today.
- Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) shares are getting an over 14% boost after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock is jumping more than 14% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares are up nearly 14% as the FDA reviews its Biologics License Application for remestemcel-L.
10 Top Losers
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is crashing close to 45% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are plummeting over 40% as it continues to fall after the release of its earnings report yesterday.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock is diving more than 35% on no clear news this morning.
- Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) shares are tumbling over 33% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) stock is taking a more than 17% beating following a major rally yesterday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares are falling 15% after jumping yesterday on a drug update.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is dropping over 13% as it continues to fall on an operational update.
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) shares are decreasing nearly 13% without any clear news this morning.
- Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is sliding more than 11% following a rally on test kit news yesterday.
- Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% after rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.