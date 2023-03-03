Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Investors are wondering why stocks are up today and we’ve got all the details they need to know about the market’s rise on Friday!
The big news behind why stocks are up today comes from the United States Department of the Treasury. The agency reported that the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is hovering at around 4%.
That’s worth noting as the yield on these notes has remained high as inflation and interest rates affect the economy. Investors even saw that bond rate slip slightly below 4% for a short time during early morning trading today.
As a result of this news, several major indices were on the rise today. Investors will also keep in mind that stocks haven’t been doing so well these last few days. That helps explain today’s gains as they bounce back from recent dips.
Let’s go over the indices that have stocks up today below!
Stock Incidies Up On Friday
- The S&P 500 is up .8% as of Friday morning.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing .4% higher as of this writing.
- And, finally, the Nasdaq Composite is getting a roughly 1% boost from today’s Treasury note news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.