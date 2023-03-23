Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today as investors react to the latest news from the Federal Reverse concerning interest rate increases.
The news traders are talking about is a 0.25% increase in interest rates. That’s a good sign as its not as steep as an interest rate hike as what was expected. Also, the Fed says it may only introduce one more 0.25% interest rate increase in 2023.
All of that is wonderful news that has stocks up today. Especially as markets have continued to suffer as the Fed increases interest rates. Those rate increases weren’t without reason as the agency was using them to try and combat rising inflation.
One change that might have influenced the Fed’s decision is the ongoing banking crisis. Regional banks are collapsing and that’s resulted in the central bank having to get involved. That seems to have affected the Fed’s stance on how to best combat inflation.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the stock indices and how they are performing today below!
Stocks Up Today
- The Dow Jones starts us off today with a 1.4% increase as of Thursday morning.
- Next is the S&P 500, which is climbing 1.6% higher as of this writing.
- Joining today’s stock rally is the Nasdaq with its 2.3% increase this morning.
- Finally, the Small Cap 2000 is getting a 2.1% boost on Thursday morning.
There’s more hot stock market news traders will want to know about below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.