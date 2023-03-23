REGN Stock Alert: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Gains on Dupixent Drug Data

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stock is on the rise Thursday after the company released its latest data on Dupixent.
Dupixent is a drug candidate for treating adults on maximal standard-of-care inhaled therapy with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and evidence of type 2 inflammation. The big news here is the drug meeting the primary endpoint of its Phase 3 clinical trial.
According to a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals press release, Dupixent showed a 30% improvement in moderate or severe acute exacerbations of COPD over 52 weeks. Additionally, it improved lung function, quality of life, and COPD respiratory symptoms.
Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Global R&D ad interim at Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Chief Medical Officer, said the following about the news.
“We took a bold approach with our direct to Phase 3 program, shaving years off standard clinical development timelines. We are excited to share these unprecedented and potentially paradigm-shifting clinical results, which may give new hope to patients, caregivers and physicians.”
How This Affects REGN Stock
Today’s news puts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals one step closer to commercializing Dupixent. That has investors excited as it could result in huge profits for the company. That explains why shares of REGN stock are seeing heavy trading and climbing higher today. As of this writing, REGN stock is up 6.6%.
Investors seeking more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Thursday! That includes why shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock are on the move today. You can find out more at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- ZURA Stock Alert: Zura Bio SPAC Merger Rally Ends
- COIN Stock Alert: Cathie Wood Dumps Coinbase Ahead of SEC Warning
- Accenture Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest ACN Job Cuts
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.