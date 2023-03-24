Why Is Bird Global (BRDS) Stock Up 19% Today?

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock is rising higher on Friday as the company’s shares continue a recent rally.
The news behind that rally is the micromobility company expanding its business across the Greater Toronto Area. This will have it acting as the exclusive operator of shared e-scooters in the City of Hamilton. It will also provide these methods of transportation to Brampton and Oshawa.
Bird Global notes that its expansion is set to take place in the spring. That will see the fleet launch in the City of Hamilton on April 3, 2023. Brampton and Oshawa are set to get their e-scooters in the coming weeks.
Stewart Lyons, president of Bird Global, said the following about the news.
“Since our earliest days, we’ve been committed to partnering with cities to expand access to reliable, sustainable transportation through shared micromobility programs and expanding in the Greater Toronto Area has long been a high priority for us.”
BRDS Stock Movement Today
News of the expansion has BRDS stock experiencing incredibly heavy trading on Friday. The company’s stock has traded some 17.4 million shares as of Friday morning. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 282,000 shares.
BRDS stock is up 19% during pre-market trading on Friday following a roughly 25% gain yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.