Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are expansion plans, insider buying, rebranding, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is surging over 32% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares are rocketing more than 30% as it continues to rally on expansion plans.
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) stock is soaring over 23% following recent volatility.
- Integra Resources (NYSMKT:ITRG) shares are rising more than 19% on Friday morning.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is increasing over 16% this morning.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) shares are gaining more than 13% on Friday morning.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock is climbing over 12% in pre-market trading today.
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are heading more than 12% higher without any news.
- Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) stock is jumping close to 12% alongside insider buying.
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEMKT:MITQ) shares are up over 11% after announcing a stock repurchase plan.
10 Top Losers
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is diving more than 21% as recent volatility continues.
- BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) shares are tumbling 20% after announcing a rebranding.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is sliding over 18% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) shares are taking a more than 15% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) stock is falling over 14% this morning.
- Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) shares are retreating more than 12% following a rally after its public debut.
- FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) stock is dropping over 11% following a rally on artificial intelligence news.
- Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) shares are slipping more than 11% on Friday morning.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock is dipping over 10% today.
- Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:CATX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.