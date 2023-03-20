Why Is Boxed (BOXD) Stock Up 47% Today?

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) stock is surging on Monday as investors react to the news that its shares will be delisted.
Boxed initially announced that the company received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. At that time, the company said it has no intentions of appealing the exchange’s delisting decision.
When Boxed revealed that it wouldn’t appeal the delisting decision, the company’s shares took a 46.8% hit. That makes sense considering its raises concerns among investors about the value of their stock.
However, one thing to keep in mind is the incredible volatility shares can see following delisting news. It’s not uncommon for a company’s stock to undergo wild swings in value as investors buy and sell shares ahead of the delisting.
Even so, that doesn’t mean it’s a good investment. While there may be a chance to make some money with the incredible surges in price, it’s almost guaranteed the company’s stock will come crashing back down. That means there’s a high risk of losing money, instead of making it.
BOXD Stock Movement Today
As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of BOXD stock have changed hands. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 4 million shares. It also has the company’s stock climbing 46.5% higher in pre-market trading on Monday.
